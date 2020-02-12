AccuWeather: Hot, Less Humid

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Hotter air arrives. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a high of 94. But humidity levels will drop off a bit during the afternoon, so compared to what's coming next, this isn't a bad, albeit hot summer Saturday.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH: SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON: A combination of hot air and high humidity will be setting us up for a string of days where heat precautions will be in place. An Excessive Heat Watch currently in place will likely be bumped up to a WARNING as we get closer to Sunday. We'll have a good deal of hazy sunshine each of these days. Cool drinks, a/c breaks and limited outdoor exposure for seniors, young kids and anyone with heart and lung conditions will be important. There won't be much relief from rain, either. There's only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm each of these days.

SUNDAY: high 97 (feels like Low 100s).

MONDAY: high: 97 (feels like 100 to 110).

TUESDAY: high: 93 (feels like near 100)
WEDNESDAY: The high temperature eases by a couple degrees, but it is still humid with the chance for another spotty thunderstorm. We top out around 91.

THURSDAY: It remains warm and sticky with another shower or thunderstorm around, but the high finally falls out of the 90s. We'll go with 89.

FRIDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a seasonably warm high of 87 (a lot more comfortable).

