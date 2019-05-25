Accuweather: Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Chris Sowers says Saturday looks great, Sunday's hot, humid and unsettled, but Monday is dry and comfortable.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 77. Shore: 68. Poconos: 67.
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lows 62-64.
SUNDAY: Turning hot and humid. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and evening. High 90. Shore: 82. Poconos: 78.
MONDAY: (MEMORIAL DAY) It's partly sunny, still warm and less humid with a high of 83. Shore: 78. Poconos: 74.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a touch more humid. High 85.
WEDNESDAY: This will be the hottest day of the year so far. Partly sunny, hot and humid. A thunderstorm is possible very late in the day or at night. High 94. Heat Index 97.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. An afternoon pop up thunderstorm is possible. High 91.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cooler and more refreshing. High 82.
