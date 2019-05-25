Weather

Accuweather: Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Chris Sowers says Saturday looks great, Sunday's hot, humid and unsettled, but Monday is dry and comfortable.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 77. Shore: 68. Poconos: 67.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lows 62-64.

SUNDAY: Turning hot and humid. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and evening. High 90. Shore: 82. Poconos: 78.

MONDAY: (MEMORIAL DAY) It's partly sunny, still warm and less humid with a high of 83. Shore: 78. Poconos: 74.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a touch more humid. High 85.

WEDNESDAY: This will be the hottest day of the year so far. Partly sunny, hot and humid. A thunderstorm is possible very late in the day or at night. High 94. Heat Index 97.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. An afternoon pop up thunderstorm is possible. High 91.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cooler and more refreshing. High 82.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 people shot after gunfire erupts in Trenton
Parts of I-76 in New Jersey closed for emergency repairs
Hawaii jogger missing more than 2 weeks found alive, family says
Thousands head down the shore for Memorial Day Weekend
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Ocean City
Jersey Shore home catches fire just after residents arrive
Camden teen sentenced to prison for murdering another teen
Show More
Police identify suspect in Center City home invasion
Invasion of privacy? Concerns raised over 'dumped' medical records
Police: Man sought for indecent exposure in Reading
Driver notorious for cutting people off in Durham charged in incident with bus
Gas prices rise heading into Memorial Day Weekend
More TOP STORIES News