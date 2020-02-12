AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Cool Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early clouds and few light showers are giving way to a dry, but mainly cloudy afternoon with some sunny breaks possible the later we go through the day. It's a bit breezy and cool with a high around 67.
TONIGHT: Skies clear, the winds fall back and it gets chilly. Look for a low of 50 in Philadelphia and the low 40s in some of our cooler suburbs.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a mid-week beauty with high pressure bringing us mostly sunny skies and a nice high temperature of 73.
THURSDAY: We squeeze out another warm, bright day. Look for mostly sunny skies with a pleasant high of 77.
FRIDAY: Clouds build back into the region as a coastal low pressure center develops and some showers and a thunderstorm may also develop. Some models suggest a period of steady rain is possible in the afternoon or evening. The high dips to 64.
SATURDAY: A leftover early shower is possible, but the order of the day is drying combined by significant cooling. Look for partly sunny skies, a chilly breeze and a high of just 60.
SUNDAY: This is a largely sunny day with another cool high around 64. It will probably not be as breezy.
MONDAY: Sun shares the skies with a few more clouds. The high improves to 68.
TUESDAY: This is a partly sunny, comfortable day with another high around 68.
