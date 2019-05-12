AccuWeather: Rain And Drizzle

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. It will also be rather breezy and chilly. High 54.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and damp with drizzle. Spotty light rain is possible from time to time. Lows 45-46.

MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. Still on the chilly side. High 55.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with spotty showers. High 58.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 70.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 72.

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun, warmer. High 74.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. High 79.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sunshine. Nice: 73.
