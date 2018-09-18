AccuWeather: Rain Moving Out, More Comfortable Air Moving In

The high in Philadelphia hit 82 degrees today, before a round of heavy rain moved thorough. This line of downpours caused some ponding of water on roads and localized flooding. A flash flood warning is posted for southeastern Atlantic County until 8:15PM.TONIGHT: Rain works its way off the coast during the evening. We gradually clear out overnight with dropping humidity and a low of 68.WEDNESDAY: Any early clouds give way to mostly sunny skies during the morning and afternoon. Humidity is lower and the high reaches 83.THURSDAY: A bit of drizzle is possible early in the morning, but overall this is a nice, partly sunny day with a pleasant high of 75.FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies are expected. It's breezy, a bit more humid and much milder. The high is 83. A late-day or night time shower is possible as a cold front nears the region.SATURDAY: A spotty morning shower is possible. Clouds mix with sunshine with a drop in humidity. The high dips to 78. Autumn arrives at 9:54 p.m..SUNDAY: This is a largely cloudy day, depending on the position of a nearby stalled front. The high reaches 73.MONDAY: Any morning showers quickly give way to sunny breaks. The afternoon looks partly sunny with a pleasant high of 74.TUESDAY: Clouds increase, with the chance of some showers. The high is 74.