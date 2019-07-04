AccuWeather: Severe storms move through

FRIDAY: The humidity remains very high. Look for partly sunny skies with a shower or thunderstorm around during the afternoon and evening. Drenching downpours would be possible with any storm and perhaps some gusty winds. The high is 90 with a heat Index around 95.
SATURDAY: It's hot and very humid again. A few more showers and thunderstorms are likely during the day. The high reaches 91 with a heat index even higher.
SUNDAY: This is still a very warm day, but probably not quite as humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon, but the majority of the day is dry. The high dips to 88.
MONDAY: Change is in the air! Look for a partly sunny and pleasant day with much lower humidity and a high around 85.
TUESDAY: It's another great summer day with mostly sunny skies and a warm high around 88.
WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds with a seasonably warm high of 80. A shower or spotty storm can't be ruled out.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast