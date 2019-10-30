AccuWeather: Waves of Rain on Halloween, Gusty Winds Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another gray day, with occasional light rain and drizzle. The high in Philadelphia hit 65 degrees.
TONIGHT: Clouds and a few sprinkles stick around for the evening with steadier rain arriving in some neighborhoods later at night. The low is a mild 61.
THURSDAY (HALLOWEEN): Temperatures look to remain mild, but unfortunately, clouds and periods of rain also appear likely through most of the day. There are two main rounds of rain: The first is early in the morning into midday Thursday we'll see 1/4" to 1/2"/ Then, between 5pm and 9pm, we expect just an isolated shower with mainly dry conditions. It will still be damp out, but not much falling from the sky. Temperatures will be very warm in the low 70s and southerly winds will be howling at 12-25mph with gusts to 30mph. Round two arrives late Thursday night (10pm to 4am) as a cold front brings some heavy rain, 1/4" -3/4". This rain could arrive in the form of a squall line, which would tap into damaging winds from the low level jet of 55 to 70mph.
FRIDAY: Rain is over before daybreak The afternoon is sunny, but blustery with gusts as high as 45 mph. It will also be dramatically cooler with a high of just 56.
SATURDAY: A true autumn chill arrives in time for the weekend. We start out on Saturday with mostly sunny skies, but our high only reaches 57.
SUNDAY: Abundant sunshine does a repeat performance, but it's even cooler with a chilly high of just 53.
MONDAY: This is yet another day of abundant sun with another chilly high around 55.
TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Look for a blend of sun with a few occasional clouds and an improved high of 62.
WEDNESDAY: More clouds build in and some rain is possible. The high is around 60.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News