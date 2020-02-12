AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning, heaviest snow in the morning

TODAY: Snow gradually pushes into the region during the morning commute, turning roads slippery. The snow gains in intensity toward the end of the commute and through about midday, before lessening a bit during the afternoon. Snow will change to rain near the Shore. A change to freezing rain and sleet is likely during the late morning or early afternoon closer to I-95. The high is a cold 30.
EXPECTED SNOWFALL:
-3" to 6" is being forecasted for the Philadelphia and surrounding region. The heaviest snow will fall in the morning followed by some mixing.
-1" to 3" for areas of central Delaware south of a line from Dover over to Millville and Hammonton on eastward toward Manahawkin.
-Generally less than an inch in southern Cape May County, where the storm is mainly rain.
FRIDAY: A light mix is possible in the morning and perhaps into the afternoon. It's mostly cloudy otherwise. Look for a chilly breeze, although the afternoon will be a bit milder with a high of 38.
SATURDAY: Colder air rifles back into the region again. Look for a partly sunny, brisk day with a high of just 34 and wind chills in the 20s.
SUNDAY: We remain dry for the second half of the weekend, but it's still on the cold side. Look for sunny breaks and a high of 36.
MONDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with snow and rain showers at times. Any snow is probably limited to the morning as the afternoon high rises to a more comfortable, seasonable 41.
TUESDAY: A sprinkle or flurry can't be ruled out in the morning. Otherwise, look for a partly sunny, seasonable afternoon with a high of 45.
WEDNESDAY: We'll see mostly cloudy skies with a shower or two at times. It's breezy and mild with our afternoon high shooting all the way up to 49.
THURSDAY: What a beauty! Look for mostly sunny skies with a mild high of 50.
