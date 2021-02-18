snowstorm

Delaware receives tons of salt ahead of Thursday's snowstorm

By
CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware Department of Transportation has been busy pretreating roads after receiving thousands of tons of salt ahead of the snowstorm Thursday.

Road crews started loading trucks at 2 a.m. to get positioned across northern Delaware.

DelDOT officials said they received 4,000 tons of salt a couple days ago to replenish supplies.

Crews have already been working to treat roads across the state ahead of the winter weather.

The goal is to prevent icy buildup from happening as much as possible.

In the process, they're going to need help from drivers so plows can operate safely.

"We advise that you give our plows plenty of space to work," C.R. McLeod, DelDot's director of community relations.

"On our larger roads, we will have plow trains where you'll see multiple plows running simultaneously to really clear as much of the road surface as possible," McLeod added. "Please don't try to pass them and give them plenty of space to work."

Officials said State of Delaware offices in New Castle County will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Non-essential employees who live or work in New Castle County do not report until 10 a.m. Essential employees designated for severe weather are to report as scheduled.
