HURRICANE FLORENCE

Coast Guard rescues elderly woman from flooded North Carolina home after Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Elderly woman airlifted from Pender County home

Pender County, N.C. --
Video shows rescue crews airlifting an elderly woman from her home, which was surrounded by floodwater in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

Petty Officer 1st Class Steve Maccaferri, a rescue swimmer from Coast Guard, along with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew, rescued the woman from her home in Pender County, North Carolina on Sunday.

The woman ran out of medication and was unable to nourish herself properly, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

"She hasn't held any food down for at least three days or water, so it would be smartest to take her to take her to a hospital," Maccaferri says in the video.

Maccaferri then assisted the woman in boarding the basket that hoisted her into the helicopter.

"I know it might be a little scary, but we got you. We're going to take care of you," he says in the video.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencehurricanestorm damagerescueNorth Carolina
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Florence updates: 23 dead, including 17 in NC
Florence flooding spreads as storm heads northeast
Body of baby boy swept away by Florence floodwaters found
Chick-fil-A opens doors and hearts to help Florence evacuees
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Florence updates: 23 dead, including 17 in NC
Florence flooding spreads as storm heads northeast
Body of baby boy swept away by Florence floodwaters found
AccuWeather: Clouds, Late Rain From Ex-Florence Later Today and Tonight
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Son killed father in Yeadon, dumped body in Gladwyne
Carson Wentz to be starting quarterback for Week 3 game
Florence flooding spreads as storm heads northeast
Body of baby boy swept away by Florence floodwaters found
AccuWeather: Clouds, Late Rain From Ex-Florence Later Today and Tonight
Dover rape suspect remains on the loose
Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Delaware County
Buffalo Bills' Vontae Davis quits during halftime
Show More
Student engaged to be married killed by shark in Cape Cod
FEMA testing 'Presidential Alert' messages to your phone
Authorities: Man killed in Pa. police-involved shooting
Teen killed after hail of bullets fired in Cobbs Creek
Upper Perkiomen HS reopens Monday after mold issue
More News