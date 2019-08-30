Energy crews heading down to Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A pre-deployment briefing was held in Newark, Delaware on Friday morning before crews from Delmarva Power and Atlantic City Electric started making their way down to Florida.They'll be ready to provide mutual assistance for recovery efforts after Hurricane Dorian hits.Bucket trucks were filled with water for crews, and a diesel fuel truck will be going down in case there's a shortage of gas.The crews that gathered to head down totaled close to 300 employees."It's a good thing, it's nice to get away and it's nice to help other people," said Steve Mangini, heading down to help with Delmarva Power.During the briefing crews talked about staying safe in unknown territories while restoring power for Floridians. Crews are expected to be deployed for more than a week."For the folks that are in Florida that are gonna be waiting to see you, and they're gonna cheer when you drive up to help get their power back on, you're heroes," said Brett Bollacker, the director of regional operations for Delmarva Power.Crews are expected to arrive down south Saturday night, around the Florida-Georgia line where they'll let the hurricane hit, and then move into the damaged area.