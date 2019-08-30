Weather

Energy crews heading down to Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A pre-deployment briefing was held in Newark, Delaware on Friday morning before crews from Delmarva Power and Atlantic City Electric started making their way down to Florida.

They'll be ready to provide mutual assistance for recovery efforts after Hurricane Dorian hits.

Bucket trucks were filled with water for crews, and a diesel fuel truck will be going down in case there's a shortage of gas.

The crews that gathered to head down totaled close to 300 employees.

"It's a good thing, it's nice to get away and it's nice to help other people," said Steve Mangini, heading down to help with Delmarva Power.

During the briefing crews talked about staying safe in unknown territories while restoring power for Floridians. Crews are expected to be deployed for more than a week.

"For the folks that are in Florida that are gonna be waiting to see you, and they're gonna cheer when you drive up to help get their power back on, you're heroes," said Brett Bollacker, the director of regional operations for Delmarva Power.

Crews are expected to arrive down south Saturday night, around the Florida-Georgia line where they'll let the hurricane hit, and then move into the damaged area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernewarkhurricane doriandelaware newshurricane
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian poses serious threat to Florida, now Category 3
Father, friend charged after boy's death on Broad Street Line
Missing teen Amiyah Freeman found safe, police say
Miniature horse and goose need a forever home... together
AccuWeather: Check the Labor Day weekend forecast
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
Man survives being hit 5 times in drive-by shooting
Show More
Woman gave birth in jail cell with no medical help: Lawsuit
Eagles fall to Jets 6-0 in final preseason game
Pa. man sent to prison for trafficking protected turtles
Child almost hit by car while getting off school bus
Woman falls asleep in car, wakes up on driveway; car missing
More TOP STORIES News