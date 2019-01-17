One of the biggest concerns with the second storm that is set to hit the region within a matter of days is what's known as a Flash Freeze.We don't talk about it that much because it's fairly rare to get a Flash Freeze.As of now, here's what the forecast says:The first winter event happens Thursday night into Friday morning. This is mainly a light snow event for areas northwest of I-95, with rain showers in southern New Jersey and Delaware.Then on Saturday night, the second system moves in with snow hitting first, followed by rain.Here is where the potential for a Flash Freeze comes in.On Sunday morning, we're going to have temperatures that are going to warm up into the 40s.With temps like that, about 50% of the region will see heavy rain and a lot of ponding on the roadways.Behind this system, arctic air is going to move into the area. So by Sunday afternoon, temperatures are going to crash into the 20s.This means: Anything on any surface that is wet from the rain in the morning, or any leftover slush where there had been snow from earlier in the storm on Saturday night, will freeze over very quickly. The change from water to ice will happen fast.A Flash Freeze is not freezing rain.In fact, it's not a type of precipitation. It's not sleet. It's not hail.Basically, it's standing water or slush that freezes solid turning all surfaces icy.And because of all the water that gets in the cracks and crevices of doors, some car doors could be frozen shut.So not only will the storm bring problems that come with snow and rain, many will have to deal with ice issues, as well.Keep watching Action News for updates and stay safe out there.-----