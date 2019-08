Hurricane Dorian preparation: Foods to stock up on before a storm hits

Non-perishable foods like ready-to-eat canned meat, fruits, and vegetables and canned juices can provide essential nutrients.

and can provide essential nutrients. Vitamins will help replace nutrients you would have eaten on a normal diet.

will help replace nutrients you would have eaten on a normal diet. Be sure to have samples like sugar, salt, pepper and spices . A basic supply of seasoning and sweeteners will improve the flavor of both fresh and packaged food.

. A basic supply of seasoning and sweeteners will improve the flavor of both fresh and packaged food. High-energy foods like nuts and trail mix are healthy and convenient for snacking. Get energy bars and granola bars , which are an excellent source of carbohydrates.

are healthy and convenient for snacking. Get , which are an excellent source of carbohydrates. It's very important to have enough food for infants .

. Comfort foods are good to have around when you're stuck indoors for a long period of time.

Making sure you have enough food before a hurricane hits your area is one of the most important things to do. AccuWeather recommends stocking up on the following items: