Heavy rain causes flooding in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Heavy rain on Saturday caused flooding in Philadelphia.

During the soaking rain, cars tried to push through the water on West Ford Road in the city's Wynnefield Heights section. One ended up getting stuck.

"It's really bad, it's backed up," said Walter Mangual, of Wynnefield Heights.

Many drivers said the traffic on Interstate 76 eastbound was so bad, they drove down the Gladwyne on-ramp.

"I'm very fed up. I wish I was home right now. I'd rather be somewhere else than in my truck right now," Mangual said.

Not far away, cars were having a hard time passing through Hollow Cove Road, in Lower Merion Township.

"It's better than snow," said Clemon Davis, of Germantown.

Weather on Sunday is expected to be dry with highs in the mid-40s.
