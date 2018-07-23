WEATHER

National Weather Service confirms tornado caused damage in Lehigh Valley

NWS to examine damage in Lehigh County. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 23, 2018. (WPVI)

HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
The National Weather Service says a weak tornado damaged several buildings in the Lehigh Valley.

An EF0 tornado with estimated maximum wind speeds of 65 mph hit around 6:10 p.m. Sunday.

The roof of a building was blown off at Heidel Hollow Farm in Heidelberg Township.

Several pieces of wood and metal were strewn around the property along the 7400 block of Saegersville Road..

The winds also knocked down trees around the area.

Luckily, there have been no reports of anyone being injured in the storm.

