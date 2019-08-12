Weather

NWS: Tornado touched down in Millville, New Jersey, damaged solar panels

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An EF-0 tornado touched down in Millville, New Jersey during severe weather earlier this week, the National Weather Service confirmed this weekend.

Officials say a tornado with winds at 70 mph touched down Wednesday in a field of solar panels adjacent to the Millville City Sewer Department facility.

"Several rows of solar panels sustained damage either from the tornado or from the falling debris of other panels, with a couple rows of panels largely destroyed. The tornado continued into a wooded area next to the solar panels, snapping at least one tree and damaging a couple others, but lifting soon after it entered the wooded area," said the NWS.

A "twisting pattern" was observed near the damage which helped officials determine the presence of a tornado.

The NWS says two other EF-O tornadoes also touched down in the Garden State on Wednesday: one in Hightstown, Mercer County and one in Union County.

No injuries were reported.

CeFaan Kim has the latest on the tornado that touched down in Springfield, New Jersey.

