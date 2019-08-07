Weather

NWS: Tornado with 70 mph wind speeds touches down in New Jersey

SPRINGFIELD, New Jersey -- The National Weather Service said a tornado briefly touched down in New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.

The EF-0 tornado touched down in Springfield, New Jersey at 2:47 p.m. and was on the ground for four minutes.

The NWS estimates the tornado's wind speed was 70 mph.

Storm and flood warnings were in effect at the time of the touchdown.

Lightning, hail, strong winds and even an isolated tornado were all said to be possible from the storms hitting the Tri-State area.

At one point, nearly 20,000 customers in New Jersey were without power.

There were also reports of a giant tree that fell onto a home in Springfield.
