EMBED >More News Videos Even if a road might look clear, it could still be covered in nearly invisible black ice. Here's what you need to know when driving in the winter.

EMBED >More News Videos There are many ways to de-ice a car, but some are better ideas than others.

With snow in the forecast for Wednesday, PennDOT issued several vehicle restrictions for state highways.The restrictions begin at 6 a.m. in the western part of the state. Restrictions for the Philadelphia region will be in place by noon.A 45mph speed restriction may also be put in place, PennDOT said.For the latest road conditions, check 6abc.com/Traffic. A full commercial vehicle ban (including buses) will be in place on I-70 in Fulton County (from the Maryland state line to the Turnpike) and I-99 from I-80 to the Turnpike.On I-80 from I-79 to the I-99 interchange and on the Turnpike from New Stanton (exit 75) east to Carlisle (exit 226), the following vehicles will be prohibited:-Empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks;-All Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);-Tractors hauling empty trailers;-Any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;-All motorcycles; and-All recreational vehicles and RVs.PennDOT and the PA Turnpike will prohibit only:-Straight CDL-weighted trucks;-All Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);-Tractors hauling empty trailers;-Any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;-All motorcycles;-All recreational vehicles and RVsOn the following roadways:-PA Turnpike (I-76, I-276) from I-81 to I-95 (Exit 43);-I-76 (Turnpike and non-Turnpike, New Stanton to Philadelphia);-I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;-I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey state line;-I-81 from the Maryland state line to the New York state line;-I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;-I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;-I-176;-I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80;-I-276; PA Turnpike-I-283;-I-295;-I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80;-I-476 (non-Turnpike, full length);-I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid County (exit 20) to Clarks Summit (exit 131);-I-676;-Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and-Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.-----