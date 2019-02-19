PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --With snow in the forecast for Wednesday, PennDOT issued several vehicle restrictions for state highways.
The restrictions begin at 6 a.m. in the western part of the state. Restrictions for the Philadelphia region will be in place by noon.
A 45mph speed restriction may also be put in place, PennDOT said.
For the latest road conditions, check 6abc.com/Traffic.
VEHICLE RESTRICTIONS
Wednesday, February 20, 2019
6 a.m.
A full commercial vehicle ban (including buses) will be in place on I-70 in Fulton County (from the Maryland state line to the Turnpike) and I-99 from I-80 to the Turnpike.
On I-80 from I-79 to the I-99 interchange and on the Turnpike from New Stanton (exit 75) east to Carlisle (exit 226), the following vehicles will be prohibited:
-Empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks;
-All Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);
-Tractors hauling empty trailers;
-Any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;
-All motorcycles; and
-All recreational vehicles and RVs.
12 p.m.
PennDOT and the PA Turnpike will prohibit only:
-Straight CDL-weighted trucks;
-All Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);
-Tractors hauling empty trailers;
-Any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;
-All motorcycles;
-All recreational vehicles and RVs
On the following roadways:
-PA Turnpike (I-76, I-276) from I-81 to I-95 (Exit 43);
-I-76 (Turnpike and non-Turnpike, New Stanton to Philadelphia);
-I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;
-I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey state line;
-I-81 from the Maryland state line to the New York state line;
-I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;
-I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;
-I-176;
-I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80;
-I-276; PA Turnpike
-I-283;
-I-295;
-I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80;
-I-476 (non-Turnpike, full length);
-I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid County (exit 20) to Clarks Summit (exit 131);
-I-676;
-Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and
-Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.
