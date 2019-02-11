PennDOT implementing road restrictions ahead of winter storm

With most locations only receiving a coating of snow on Monday, the Lehigh Valley got off lightly. But now, round two is making its arrival with a few inches of frozen precipitation expected.The question that lingers is, how much will come in the form of snow and how much will fall as frozen rain?PennDOT plow drivers will have to adjust, with a little help from modern technology."They have pretty state of the art equipment in their cabs and in their trucks that give them the air temperature, road temperatures," says Ron Young of PennDOT. "So, they can determine based on that information what they feel is the best course of action for the route that they have."Over at Albright's Hardware in Allentown they have had a tough time knowing how many shovels, snow blowers and ice melting materials to keep in stock this winter.Shop managers say sales have been brisk, but you never know how long the wintry weather will last."It's a gamble. We do pre-order quite a bit before the season really starts hitting, but we have good vendors that help to supply us when we are getting low," said Griffin Daly of Albright's Hardware.Meanwhile, we also spoke with Tammy Nederosket from Northampton Township who just got back from Florida."It was hot. It was beautiful. And then we come back and we get the snow and now more. Maybe it's time to pack up and go back to Florida. That's what I'm ready to do. I can move there, I think," she said.PennDOT is implementing road restrictions on major roads Monday night into Tuesday. More information on those restrictions can be found below:At midnight tonight, a full commercial vehicle ban (including buses) will be in place on I-70 in Fulton County (from the Maryland state line to the Turnpike) and on I-99 from I-80 to the Turnpike. Also at midnight, from New Stanton east to Carlisle, the Turnpike will prohibit:- empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks;- all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);- tractors hauling empty trailers;- any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;- all motorcycles; and- all recreational vehicles and RVs.At 6:00 AM Tuesday, PennDOT and the PA Turnpike will implement a full commercial vehicle ban (including buses) on the following roadways:- Interstate 380 full length from I-81 to I-80;- I-80 from I-79 to the New Jersey state line;- I-81 from I-78 to the New York state line;- I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;- I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid-County (#20) to Lehigh Valley (exit 56);- I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from I-78 to Clarks Summit (exit 131); and- I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80.Also at 6:00 AM Tuesday, PennDOT and the PA Turnpike will prohibit only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways:- PA Turnpike (I-76, I-276, I-95) from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;- I-176;- I-283;- I-476 (non-Turnpike, full length);- I-676;- I-76 (Turnpike and non-Turnpike, New Stanton to Philadelphia);- I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;- I-81 from the Maryland state line to I-78 split;- I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;- I-95 full length;- Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and- Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.A 45-mph speed restriction will be in place on all roadways with vehicle restrictions at least during those timeframes and may be implemented sooner and on non-vehicle-restricted roadways as well.-----