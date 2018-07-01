Philadelphia Health Commissioner declares Heat Health Emergency, activates Heatline

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --In response to the extreme heat, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley has issued a Heat Health Emergency in Philadelphia.
The Heat Health Emergency begins Sunday at noon, and will end Wednesday, July 4 at 8 p.m.
A declaration of a Heat Health Emergency activates the City's emergency heat programs, including the Philadelphia Corporation of Aging's Heatline, extended hours at select Free Library locations that have been designated as Cooling Centers, home visits by special field teams, enhanced daytime outreach for the homeless, and the City's annual reminder to the public to check in on older relatives and neighbors.
The Heatline will be open starting at noon Sunday, and can be reached at 215-765-9040.
City Health Department nurses will be on-site to speak with callers about medical problems related to the heat.
Groups at risk in the extreme heat include people with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, small children, those who work in a high heat environment, and anyone engaged in strenuous physical activity.
More information about Heat Health Emergencies and what residents can do to stay safe can be found on the City of Philadelphia's website.
