Philadelphia snow emergency ends, trash pickup and parking regulations resume

Here are the full details from the City of Philadelphia:

Do not shovel or plow snow into the street. This practice is illegal, unsafe and hinders snow operations.

Clear a sidewalk path at least 36 inches wide within six hours of the end of the storm.

Clear snow from neighborhood sewer drains to allow melting snow to drain.

Motorists should allow extra time, exercise patience and maintain safe driving distances.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The snow emergency is over in Philadelphia which means things are slowing getting back to normal.This includes regular trash pickup which resumes Wednesday for people who have Wednesday pickup.People who missed Monday and Tuesday are told to hold their trash until next week.Philadelphia food sites and access centers are reopened.If you parked on a snow emergency route and your vehicle was removed, you need to call 215-686-SNOW to locate it.Philadelphia Parking Authority is once again enforcing all regulations starting at 6:30 a.m.Crews will continue snow operations until all conditions are safe for travel.All primary and secondary streets have been made passable. Crews plowed the roads overnight and will be focusing efforts on servicing residential streets that have not been plowed. Crews will continue to work throughout the remainder of the week to service all roads.Residents can submit requests for salting and plowing to 311 beginning Wednesday, February 3 at noon. Crews will remain on duty to monitor road conditions and respond to service requests of impassable streets or icy conditions.If your car was moved from a snow emergency route, call 215-686-SNOW (7669), and press option 4, to find it. Do NOT call 911.Collections will resume on Wednesday, February 3. Residents whose normal trash day is Wednesday must set their materials out for pickup in front of homes at the curb. There will be no driveway collections for the remainder of this week to prevent sanitation trucks from getting stuck in compacted snow in driveways.Residents should expect delays as crews navigate through snow and ice. All trash and recycling collections were suspended Monday, February 1, and Tuesday, February 2. Residents whose normal trash day is Monday or Tuesday must hold their materials for collections until next Monday, February 8 or Tuesday, February 9.Sanitation Convenience Centers have resumed operations today, Tuesday, February 2 with normal hours of 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. The centers are open through Saturday. Visit philadelphiastreets.com for locations.The City of Philadelphia government offices will be open to the public Wednesday, February 3.The Philly 311 Call Center remains open during normal business hours (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.) to take calls for non-emergencies. Residents can submit requests for salting and plowing to 311 beginning Wednesday, February 3 at noon. Crews will remain on duty to monitor road conditions and respond to service requests of impassable streets or icy conditions.The Philadelphia Water Department's customer contact center (215-685-6300) will be open. Residents are encouraged to shovel snow from the fronts of fire hydrants and storm drains on their block to allow snow melt to drain to the city sewer system.The Office of Homeless Services issued a Code Blue on Wednesday, January 27 at 3 p.m., and it will remain in effect until further notice. Throughout the Code Blue, Philadelphia's homeless outreach teams will patrol the streets in greater numbers, urging individuals experiencing homelessness to come indoors and avoid prolonged exposure to the elements amid dangerously cold temperatures. People do not need ID to enter shelters, and they can remain indoors throughout the duration of the Code Blue.If you are concerned about someone who is homeless, please call Homeless Outreach at 215-232-1984 at any time. Outreach is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. First responders can also transport people to shelter for their own safety. Review the Safer Shelter Initiative to learn how City-funded, privately operated shelters keep residents and staff safe.Sites will be open on Wednesday, February 3. Visit phila.gov/food to view specific site schedules.Access Centers will resume normal schedule on Wednesday, February 3.Virtual instruction will resume on a normal schedule and all offices and buildings will reopen starting Wednesday, February 3.With all instruction taking place digitally, there will not be a need to issue a "snow day" and cancel classes on Tuesday. Therefore, students will once again be expected to log on for classes and participate in teacher-led instruction in the morning. Teachers will then assign independent tasks to be completed by students during the afternoon hours, allowing staff, students and families flexibility to engage in outdoor activities if the weather permits for them to do so safely.All staff designated as essential personnel during inclement weather will be contacted by their supervisor with reporting instructions and will be compensated according to the provisions of their collective bargaining agreements, if applicable. All other staff are expected to safely work from home.Parish and regional elementary schools in the City of Philadelphia will operate on a two-hour delay, Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Parochial elementary schools in the suburban counties normally follow the decision of their corresponding local public school district and submit closure status independently.City-run COVID-19 testing sites will resume normal operations, Wednesday, February 3. The Health Department recommends calling ahead to non-City run sites to check if the sites are open or to learn if they are operating with different hours.The Health Department will operate its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at one location, February 3 for appointments previously scheduled. Individuals who have registered for appointments with the Health Department will also have the option to reschedule their appointments. For all of the non-City sites, including hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, residents should call ahead to check their status.PPA will resume enforcing all parking regulations, including meters, kiosks, and residential parking time limits at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 3. All parking safety regulations remain in effect.The Free Library will resume materials pick-up and limited in-building services on Wednesday, February 3. The Free Library's virtual programming continues and the call center 1-833-TALK FLP (825-5357) is also open.SEPTA will post real-time travel updates at septa.org and @SEPTA on Twitter.Travelers and those picking up travelers are encouraged to check their flight status and road conditions before leaving for the airport tonight and Tuesday. Call your airline, get updates at 1-800-PHL-GATE (745-4283), or check the PHL International Airport website-phl.org. The airport has brined onsite roadways, with snow removal and deicing operations planned for the duration of the event.Residents should contact the ACCT Philly hotline (267-385-3800 ext. 1) if they observe a dog outside during extreme cold (aside from bathroom breaks and short walks). It is against City ordinance to leave dogs outside in extreme cold without proper shelter, and owners can be fined up to $500.Fallen TreesThe Department of Parks & Recreation reminds residents that if a tree falls during a storm and it's blocking a road, or it has fallen on a house, car or other property, call 911. A crew of arborists from Philadelphia Parks & Recreation are on-call to respond to tree emergencies and they will come out to remove the hazard and any part of the tree that is an immediate risk to public safety. Other parts of the tree that don't pose an immediate risk (such as tree trunks and stumps) will be removed at a later time so crews can focus on other safety hazards around the city during extreme weather events.In the event that a tree has fallen on electrical wires, please call PECO's emergency line: 1-800-841-4141.For other non-emergency downed trees, residents can submit a request through Philly311.All property owners and/or tenants are responsible for clearing a 36 inch path on all sidewalks, including curb cuts, abutting the building or premises within six hours after the snow has ceased to fall-even if the establishment is temporarily closed due to snow or COVID-19 restrictions. A fine of $50 or more can be imposed in violation of this code.Establishments with outdoor dining need to take additional precautions. All outdoor dining setups should be secured, removing as much of the setups as possible-including tables, chairs, heating equipment, temporary structures. As noted in the City's winter guidelines for outdoor dining, the City is not liable for any damage from plowing or snow removal, even if structures are permitted. Materials should be cleared from the right of way as much as possible to avoid possible damage and blocking of dining setups. Restaurants with unpermitted structures are reminded that their establishment is liable for any injuries suffered due to damage from the structure during and after the storm.All Philadelphia Department of Prisons facilities remain closed to civilian visitors due to COVID-19 precautions.Courts will remain closed on Tuesday, but critical services will be operational including: Emergency Protection from Abuse Filings, Preliminary Arraignment Court, and Bail Acceptance.