Anticipating a rush of commuters to hit well before rush hour, SEPTA announced that Regional Rail will operate on an Early Exit schedule.The Early Exit schedule will go into effect at 1 p.m.SEPTA says this schedule "is designed to improve service coverage and help alleviate crush loads for customers trying to depart Center City during midday hours and to help maintain service in the event of a severe storm."A total of nine lines will be impacted:-Lansdale/Doylestown-Manayunk/Norristown-Media/Elwyn-Paoli/Thorndale (9595)-Paoli/Thorndale (9599)-Trenton-Warminster-West Trenton-Wilmington/NewarkFor more on the schedule, and the new departure times,-----