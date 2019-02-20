WEATHER

SEPTA Regional Rail to operate on Early Exit schedule Wednesday afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Anticipating a rush of commuters to hit well before rush hour, SEPTA announced that Regional Rail will operate on an Early Exit schedule.

The Early Exit schedule will go into effect at 1 p.m.

SEPTA says this schedule "is designed to improve service coverage and help alleviate crush loads for customers trying to depart Center City during midday hours and to help maintain service in the event of a severe storm."

A total of nine lines will be impacted:

-Lansdale/Doylestown

-Manayunk/Norristown

-Media/Elwyn

-Paoli/Thorndale (9595)

-Paoli/Thorndale (9599)

-Trenton

-Warminster

-West Trenton

-Wilmington/Newark

For more on the schedule, and the new departure times, visit this page at SEPTA.org

