Weather

Severe storm season begins in the Delaware Valley

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Severe storm season begins in the Delaware Valley

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When we see storm watches pop up in our area, emergency crews are ready to respond. Last summer, there was no shortage of severe weather events.

Exactly one year ago, a derecho brought hurricane-force winds and sent trees toppling onto cars and homes. In Wallingford, one man was killed as downed power lines lit this home ablaze.

"Unprecedented wind storms came through the counties really without notice," said Delaware County Director Emergency Services Timothy Boyce.

The Delaware County Office of Emergency Management is tasked with responding to these situations.

"We'll see a sudden increase in calls everything from alarm systems, to more serious thugs like wires down, traffic accidents and flash floods," said Boyce.

RELATED: Neighbors of Darby Creek prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias

Susan Oh remembers the $60,000 in water damage left behind last summer at Bright Dry Cleaners in Darby.

"Oh my God, all of my store overflowed with water," said Oh.

Her small shop sits in a spot notorious for flooding: McDade Boulevard and Springfield Road.

Tropical Storm Isaias flooded Darby Creek last summer. On Thursday evening, Oh was once again worried about the flash flood watch and severe thunderstorm watch for the evening issued in our area.

"I'm very nervous. Today is going to be very heavy rain," said Oh.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Isaias floods Darby Borough, 2 children rescued from roof

Rain becomes a concern for emergency services as drivers try to navigate the waters.

"Every time we see people go in the water - they think it's two or three inches of water - then they get stuck and then there's a tragedy. Flash floods happen everywhere in our region," said Boyce.

Officials say now is a good time to check your emergency kit and talk to your family to make a plan of action, before you need one.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermedia boroughpennsylvania newsfloodingweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm and Flash Flood Watches Tonight.
Young father killed with one punch following fender bender
Police: Man who allegedly shot 3 Wilmington officers found dead
Philadelphia police seek missing mom and baby daughter
Hamilton Township baseball player stands out by fitting in
I-95N closed in Delaware due to crash involving 2 tractor-trailers
3rd suspect arrested in connection with NJ mass shooting
Show More
Tensions high as school district makes masks optional for final school week
NJ pro surfer catches wave with help from ferry boat
Incentives being used across the tri-state to get people vaccinated
Villanova will require COVID-19 vaccine ahead of fall semester
Phila. public school students will wear masks this fall: Superintendent
More TOP STORIES News