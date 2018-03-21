WEATHER

Snowfall coating highways, side roads in Chester County

EMBED </>More Videos

Snowfall covers roads in Chester Co.: John Rawlins reports during Action News at Noon on March 21, 2018. (WPVI)

By
WEST GOSHEN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Snowflakes arrived in this portion of Chester County at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday following a night and early morning of sleet and freezing drizzle.

Traffic during the morning hours was light to moderate. Action News saw enough snow accumulation for plows to be use.

As for driving conditions on the roads, it depended on the road.

"Surprisingly, it is not bad," said Diane Arcaro of West Chester. "I was surprised. I expected it to be a lot worse from what they have been talking about, so I ran out early.
I don't know what this afternoon will be like. Sounds terrible."

While main roads in the area were wet and slushy, some back roads were icing up.

"About 10-15 m.p.h., slow and steady," said Christopher McDaniel, who had just driven to our location from nearby Cheyney University. He said he stayed "about four lengths behind the next car. Everything is slippery. Put your foot on the brake, you slide.... It's way worse than it was at any point yesterday."

There appeared to be more traffic on the main roads than there was during the last nor'easter - and also less wind.

Time will tell how both of these factors play out through the afternoon and evening.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsnor'easterwinter stormWest Goshen Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
Cecily Tynan visits with Phoenix, the Harris Hawk at the Philadelphia Zoo
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
Weekend storms force evacuation of MetLife Stadium ahead of concert
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News