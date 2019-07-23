Storm causing trouble for PATCO, NJ Transit, SEPTA

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5412475" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two PATCO stations closed for morning commute

⚠️IMPORTANT SERVICE INFO FOR TUES., 7/23⚠️



Lindenwold & Ashland Stations will be CLOSED. Trains will run as locals every 10-15 minutes between Woodcrest and 15/16th & Locust due to downed wires between Woodcrest & Ashland.



DETAILS➡️https://t.co/LxZFmtIr59 pic.twitter.com/1MUJluoLeO — PATCO (@RidePATCO) July 23, 2019

Atlantic City Rail service is suspended in both directions between Lindenwold and Cherry Hill due to a downed tree across the tracks near Lindenwold.



NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being accepted by NJ TRANSIT bus between Lindenwold and Atlantic City. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 23, 2019

The River Line is operating a 30 minute schedule due signal power problems from Trenton to Beverly/Edgewater Park. Service is suspended between the Walter Rand Transportation Center and Waterfront Entertainment Complex due to flooding. Substitute bus service is in place. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 23, 2019

Rte 101: All trips originating/terminating at Woodland Avenue are canceled due to overhead wire problems. — SEPTA (@SEPTA_TRL_101) July 23, 2019

Rte 102: Service is operating with shuttle buses between MacDade Blvd and Sharon Hill due to high waters. Delays are expected. — SEPTA (@SEPTA_TRL_102) July 23, 2019

Elwyn: Train #3306 going to 49th St is operating 41 minutes late. Last at Media. — SEPTA (@SEPTA_ELW) July 23, 2019

Monday's severe storms have caused transit trouble for the Tuesday morning commute.Downed trees and wires on PATCO train tracks have forced the closure of two stations.There will be no service at the Ashland or Lindenwold stations.There is, however, a New Jersey Transit bus shuttle taking riders from these stations to Woodcrest.In addition, PATCO says it will operate between Woodcrest Station and 15/16th & Locust Street with a limited schedule until further notice.All trains will be local and run every 10-15 minutes.On NJ Transit, the Atlantic City Rail Line is not running between Cherry Hill and Lindenwold.The River Line is shuttle busing because of storm damage.SEPTA's Route 101 and 102 trolleys are shuttle busing. 101 due to power problems, 102 due to flooding.The Airport Line is shuttle busing due to construction.The Media/Elwyn Line is up to a half hour delays because of power problems.