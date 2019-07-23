Weather

Storm causing trouble for PATCO, NJ Transit, SEPTA

Monday's severe storms have caused transit trouble for the Tuesday morning commute.

Downed trees and wires on PATCO train tracks have forced the closure of two stations.

Two PATCO stations closed for morning commute



There will be no service at the Ashland or Lindenwold stations.

There is, however, a New Jersey Transit bus shuttle taking riders from these stations to Woodcrest.

In addition, PATCO says it will operate between Woodcrest Station and 15/16th & Locust Street with a limited schedule until further notice.

All trains will be local and run every 10-15 minutes.



On NJ Transit, the Atlantic City Rail Line is not running between Cherry Hill and Lindenwold.



The River Line is shuttle busing because of storm damage.



SEPTA's Route 101 and 102 trolleys are shuttle busing. 101 due to power problems, 102 due to flooding.




The Airport Line is shuttle busing due to construction.

The Media/Elwyn Line is up to a half hour delays because of power problems.

