Water spout spotted off Jersey Shore as storm rolls through

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on July 6, 2018. (WPVI)

BRICK, N.J. (WPVI) --
Storms rolled through the area Friday afternoon, hitting the Jersey Shore especially hard.

A waterspout was spotted in the ocean off Mantoloking, New Jersey, and the heavy rain left high water on the streets along Beach Haven in Long Beach Island.

Some cars were barely making it through the flooding.

It's a similar story in Margate, where the standing water flooded some intersections.

Follow the forecast throughout the weekend with AccuWeather.

