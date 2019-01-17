ACCUWEATHER

Polar vortex: What to know about the frigid vortex from the polar region

EMBED </>More Videos

What is a polar vortex? Just what it sounds like: a vortex that originates over the polar regions. (AccuWeather)

It's already a lot to endure frigid winter conditions, but what happens when we get an unwelcome visit from an even colder spell of air like a polar vortex?

"A polar vortex is simply that: a vortex that originates over the polar regions," according to AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno. "Because it starts over the polar regions, it has arctic air. During the wintertime, as a polar cortex comes southward into central Canada, it can deliver cold air all the way down toward the Gulf Coast."

When high pressure builds into the Arctic Circle, the polar vortex is pushed south and away from the pole, giving it an opportunity to sink into the United States.

As the polar vortex encroaches upon your area, be prepared for an arctic chill.

SEE ALSO: Climate versus weather: What's the difference?
EMBED More News Videos

The difference between climate and weather comes largely down to one factor: time.

Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherwinter weatherpolar vortexaccuweatheru.s. & world
ACCUWEATHER
How does winter weather impact the flu virus?
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How to make your Christmas tree last a long time
More accuweather
WEATHER
PennDOT gets ready for Thursday's storm
AccuWeather: One Minor Event, One Larger Event, Followed By Arctic Air
Flash Freeze: Adam Joseph explains possible icy issue
How does winter weather impact the flu virus?
People amazed over giant spinning ice disk in Maine river
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: One Minor Event, One Larger Event, Followed By Arctic Air
Flash Freeze: Adam Joseph explains possible icy issue
PennDOT gets ready for Thursday's storm
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad, citing gov. shutdown
Police: Ex-NFL player tackles man outside daughter's window
Congressman Marino who worked on Trump's PA campaign is resigning
Trio steals $5K worth of handbags from Gloucester Premium Outlets
Shotgun-wielding suspects rob NE Phila. 7-Eleven
Show More
Parents sentenced in death of boy, 6, who weighed 17 lbs when he died
Suspect charged with kidnapping niece of WWE's Kurt Angle
Britain's Prince Philip, queen's husband, in car accident
Hash House A Go Go opens 1st N.J. location
Surveillance video captures brazen daytime shooting
More News