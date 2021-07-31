feel good

81-year-old woman reunites with couple after falling during marriage proposal

Betty Rifici, 81, underwent surgery on her foot, but she still searched for the newly engaged couple.
By
WEST DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Earlier this week, Action News told you about a South Jersey woman who went to snap pictures of a wedding proposal and ended up falling and getting injured.

But luckily, there's a happy ending.

The story began last Sunday at Riverwinds Restaurant in West Deptford, New Jersey.

Betty Rifici, 81, underwent surgery on her foot after her fall, but she was still feverishly searching for the newly engaged couple who ran to help her.

After the incident went viral, the couple was later found and reunited with Rifici.

We connected Rifici, who is still in recovering in the hospital, with the engaged couple, Kathry Hill and Lisa Harris, via Zoom.

"We hope and pray that you feel better pumpkin," Hill told Rifici. "We still thank you for trying to capture our moment."

Moments after Harris popped the question and Hill said 'yes,' the Chester, Pennsylvania couple ran to help Rifici.

"We want to invite her to the wedding," Hill said. "You deserve a spot at the wedding."

"She will be honored to be there," said Rifici's daughter, Sharon Zola.

"Just don't ask her to take pictures," Zola joked.

The Riverwinds Restaurant offered the couple dinner, and Rifici's family is sending them a gift card.

