Screenings and addressing ailments promptly is key for men after 50

In their 50s, a man's bone density, muscle mass, eyesight, and immunity begin changing, as well as their metabolism.

BALA CYNWYD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Good health takes maintenance at any age, though the needs change over time.

But staying on top of screenings and not delaying care for problems that arise can keep men over 50 in their prime.

John Nobles of East Oak Lane has always made his health a priority.

"Your health is everything," he says. "People need you. So, you know, you got to be the best that you can be."

Nobles, a police officer and former Marine, sees Dr. Ali Kadkhoda of Main Line Health's City Line Family Practice regularly. And at age 55, he's watching some things more closely.

"My dad passed away from prostate cancer. My mom, she passed away from colon cancer. So I keep up on that with the doctor because I'm prone to it," he said.

Dr. Kadkhoda says colon and prostate cancer screenings are very important at this age.

"Colon cancer should definitely be done with a colonoscopy or a FIT test in your 50s," says Dr. Kadkhoda.

On prostate cancer, there is no absolute starting point for screenings. Men with an average risk should discuss screenings with their doctor starting at age 50.

Men like Nobles who have a higher risk due to race and family history should begin those talks in their 40s.

"The thing that I'm looking for is a conversation with the patient about the risks, benefits of testing," says Dr. Kadkhoda.

Usually, the first step is a PSA blood test.

In the 50s, a man's bone density, muscle mass, eyesight, and immunity begin changing. So does metabolism, so eating leaner and healthier is even more important.

"You need to push back from the dining room table, especially with the holidays coming," says Dr. Kadkhoda. "Almost one in two patients that we see is obese."

Exercise becomes more important, not just for weight, but for controlling cholesterol and heart risks.

But Dr. Kadkhoda says there's no need to go gung-ho. It's better to start slow and build up.

"Start walking, start with the bike at home. Get a friend to come with you. It's gonna make you feel so much better," he says.

Other low-impact exercises that get the thumbs-up are rowing machines or swimming.

"Going to the local YMCA and getting some laps is always good," says Dr. Kadkhoda.

Nobles has had health challenges, such as a hip and knee replacement, but perseverance and good communication with his doctor get him through.

"You gotta come here, you gotta say what it is. That's the only way you're gonna get help," he says.

"I really try and hit home with patients on the increase in communication as you're aging," adds Dr. Kadkhoda.