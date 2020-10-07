West Chester University continuing remote learning into 2021 amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Officials say the decision was made after recent COVID-19 spikes in many states. They also pointed to the possible lack of rapid tests in making their decision.
"Additionally, there is not enough information on the availability of rapid testing or a vaccine on a sufficient scale for us to be confident enough to announce and plan for a spring semester that includes a return to in-person instruction," said West Chester University President Dr. Christopher Fiorentino in a letter to the community.
The school will announce more details about the schedule later this month.
READ MORE: West Chester, Pa. declares state of emergency after spike in COVID-19 cases
The announcement comes as the Borough of West Chester, Pennsylvania tries to get a handle on a spike in COVID-19 cases. Last week the borough declared a state of emergency.
"The purpose is to improve our government's ability to manage novel coronavirus transmission in our community," Mayor Dianne Herrin said in a statement.
Among those tested, 18 to 22 years olds were the majority of positive cases in the community, according to numbers from the borough.
The borough is home to West Chester University, though the college was not mentioned specifically in the declaration.