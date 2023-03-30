Officer charged following fatal crash involving bicyclist in West Goshen Twp.

A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a police vehicle in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Police say 75-year-old Michael Thomas Ghione was riding his bike when Officer Listmeier hit him from behind.

WEST GOSHEN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A police officer has been charged after he hit and killed a bicyclist in Chester County last month while responding to another traffic call, according to the district attorney's office.

Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Officer Jason Listmeier has been charged with careless driving-unintentional death and other related crimes in the February 19 crash.

Investigators say it happened at 10:15 a.m. on South High Street underneath the 202 overpass. Police say both the Westtown East Goshen Regional police officer and Ghione were traveling the same way. The officer did not have his lights or sirens on.

Police found that Listmeier was traveling approximately 50 mph in a 45 mph zone but lost control of the vehicle when he looked down at his work computer. He struck a guardrail and then struck Ghione.

Listmeier immediately rendered aid, but Ghione was pronounced dead on the scene.

"This is a tragic incident that deeply affects many people. While in the course of his duties, the officer responded to the report of an erratic driver but engaged in careless driving, causing him to strike a guardrail and then strike and kill Mr. Ghione. Although we expect law enforcement to respond urgently to assist others, they still must adhere to our traffic laws to ensure the safety of everyone on the road," said District Attorney Deb Ryan.

The cause of death was attributed to multiple blunt impact injuries, officials said.