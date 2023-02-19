Bicyclist dies after being struck by police vehicle in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a police vehicle in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

It happened around 10:16 a.m. Sunday on South High Street in the area of the Route 202 overpass.

Police say the bicyclist was struck by a Westtown-East Goshen Police Department vehicle while traveling north on South High Street.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details on the crash were not released.

The investigation is being handled by the West Goshen Police Department.