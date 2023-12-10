SUV flips onto its side after hitting parked vehicle in West Mount Airy

Officials say the SUV hit a parked vehicle, then flipped on its side.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a crash that ended with a vehicle overturned in West Mount Airy.

The Action Cam was on the scene around 1 a.m. at Wissahickon Avenue and West Johnson Street.

Medics rushed the driver to the hospital.

The driver is expected to be okay.

We still don't know what caused the SUV to hit the parked vehicle.