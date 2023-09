8 people injured after crash in Pennsauken, New Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Eight people, including children, are injured after a crash in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

It happened on the 2200 block of Admiral Wilson Boulevard at around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over several times.

Everyone is expected to be okay.