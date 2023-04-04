WATCH LIVE

Resident fires gunshots while inside burning home in Chester County

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 1:39AM
Crews battle massive fire in Chester County
Crews battle massive fire in Chester County on April 3, 2023.

WEST NANTMEAL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Chester County say a house fire turned into a shooting investigation on Monday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the unit block of Isabella Road in West Nantmeal Township.

Crews arrived to heavy fire upon arrival at the scene.

Action News has learned that a person inside the burning home was firing gunshots while inside.

Officials say the resident was taken into custody after being shot in the leg. It's still unclear who shot the individual.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control around 8:30 p.m.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

