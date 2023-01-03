Man shot in West Philadelphia carjacking

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground. He was conscious but suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police were seen examining shell casings on the ground on West Spring Street near North 55th Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a carjacking and shooting on Monday night in West Philadelphia.

Police were seen examining shell casings on the ground on West Spring Street near North 55th Street.

It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Police report that the victim was carjacked and shot right in front of his home where he lives with family.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground. He was conscious but suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and arm.

The person or people responsible drove away in the victim's black Dodge Charger Hellcat that has red stripes on the sides.

"Shots were heard by the witnesses, and then when the witnesses looked out. They saw the victim lying on the highway, and they saw the victim's vehicle, which is a newer model Dodge Charger Hellcat, being driven from the scene," according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Carjackings in Philadelphia have been surging with record-breaking numbers in 2022, a year that saw roughly double the number of carjackings from 2021 and four times as many as 2020.

Just last week, the District Attorney's Office announced that they are launching a unit to investigate carjackings.

The DA says the carjacking unit will have the same person managing each case from beginning to end, which is a departure from the norm in big cities.

City Council's appropriations committee approved funding to create the unit.

Police are checking area surveillance cameras in Monday night's carjacking in West Philadelphia.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker