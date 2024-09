Driver in custody after crashing into parked cars, trying to flee in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver is in custody after crashing into several parked cars in West Philadelphia before trying to run from the scene.

It happened on the 5500 block of Walnut Street at 3:30 a.m.

Police say neighbors chased the driver down as he tried to get away.

The Action Cam saw several damaged vehicles along the street.

No one was seriously injured.

