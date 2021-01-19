PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The fire marshal is investigating a suspicious fire in West Philadelphia.
The fire started just after midnight Tuesday on the unit block of North 52nd Street.
Flames were coming from an apartment located above an abandoned food store.
Officials said all the residents were able to get out safely.
The fire damaged all three floors.
Firefighters said they had responded an hour earlier for another fire at the same location.
Suspicious fire under investigation in West Philadelphia
