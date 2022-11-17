West Philly shooting victim dies after being found inside SUV

Officers found the victim sitting in the driver's seat of a GMC Yukon. He had been shot once in the face and twice in the chest.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 53-year-old man was found shot to death inside an SUV in West Philadelphia.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 5000 block of Westminster Avenue.

Officers found the victim sitting in the driver's seat of a GMC Yukon.

He had been shot once in the face and twice in the chest.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there were multiple bullet holes on the driver's side of the SUV.

However, since no spent shell casings were found at the scene, police think the shooting may have taken place elsewhere. They say the victim may have driven away from the gunman before losing consciousness.

Police say surveillance cameras recorded another man leaving the passenger side of the SUV before officers arrived.

No arrests have been made.