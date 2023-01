Home reduced to rubble after collapse in West Philadelphia

A home in West Philadelphia is now just a pile of rubble after a collapse.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A home in West Philadelphia is now just a pile of rubble after a collapse.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at 63rd and Vine streets on Friday.

The front of the home remained standing, but the rest was destroyed.

The area around the collapse was taped off.

A Philadelphia police SUV and a truck from PGW were on the scene.

There was no word on what caused this collapse, nor has there been any word on injuries.