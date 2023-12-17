WATCH LIVE

Police investigating after suspected road rage shooting leaves woman dead

Police say the person they're questioning in the shooting did have a permit to carry.

Sunday, December 17, 2023 1:58PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a deadly shooting as a possible road rage incident.

It unfolded in the 6200 block of Market Street in West Philadelphia.

Officers found a woman who had been shot multiple times, lying next to a gun.

She died at the hospital.

Police say there was another woman at the scene who had a gun, and she's now being questioned by homicide detectives.

Meantime, an eyewitness tells Action News that a third person, who is the victim's friend, tried to follow the first responders to the hospital, but ended up in a crash.

The woman who crashed is okay.

Police say the person they're questioning in the shooting did have a permit to carry.

