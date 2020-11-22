14-year-old boy shot in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in the 19th district are investigating a shooting involving a 14-year-old boy in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. on the 5900 block of Callowhill Street.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot once in the back.

The teen, whose identity remains unknown, was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center listed in stable condition.

No weapon has been recovered, police say. There is no word of any arrest at this time.
