Man shot outside Heston School in West Philadelphia

Chopper 6 was overhead as police cordoned off an entrance to the Heston School.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a school building on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the Heston School located on 54th Street and Lansdowne Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the upper thigh. He was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

It's still unclear if the victim had any connection with the school.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police cordoned off an entrance to the building.

According to investigators, several bullets also struck the school during the incident.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.