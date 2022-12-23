Man shot, 3-year-old girl injured by shrapnel in West Philadelphia

The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. when at least two men rushed the car on South Robinson Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 40-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot in the back of the head while parking his car in West Philadelphia on Friday.

His 3-year-old daughter was in the back seat and was injured by shards of glass, police said. Both victims are expected to be okay.

The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. when at least two men rushed the car on South Robinson Street, one was armed and riddled the driver's white Cadillac with bullets.

Police said the injured driver was able to drive to Mercy Hospital.

Neighbors also reported gunshots hit several homes on the block, but luckily no one was injured.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police.

