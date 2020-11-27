Father shoots son-in-law after argument in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man shot his son-in-law killing him in West Philadelphia early Friday.It happened just after midnight on the 5200 block of Catherine Street.Police said a 48-year-old man was shot in the stomach by his father-in-law following an argument.The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died a short time later.According to investigators, the father fled the scene and has not yet been located.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.