Father shoots son-in-law after argument in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man shot his son-in-law killing him in West Philadelphia early Friday.

It happened just after midnight on the 5200 block of Catherine Street.

Police said a 48-year-old man was shot in the stomach by his father-in-law following an argument.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died a short time later.

According to investigators, the father fled the scene and has not yet been located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
