Armed relative returns fire after victim shot multiple times sitting on Philly porch: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An armed family member returned fire after a victim was shot outside his home in West Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday on the 3000 block of North Robinson Street.

Police say a 26-year-old man was sitting on his front porch when two gunmen emerged from an alleyway.

The suspects opened fire striking the victim multiple times.

A relative armed with a gun rushed out of the home and fired at the suspects, police say. The two gunmen fled the scene.

The 26-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.