Innocent woman injured after 17 shots fired in West Philadelphia

An innocent woman was injured after 17 shots were fired during a shooting in West Philadelphia

An innocent woman was injured after 17 shots were fired during a shooting in West Philadelphia

An innocent woman was injured after 17 shots were fired during a shooting in West Philadelphia

An innocent woman was injured after 17 shots were fired during a shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An innocent woman was injured after at least 17 shots rang out in West Philadelphia Tuesday night.

A 35-year-old woman was critically wounded after being shot in the side when four rounds were fired on the 400 block of Dearborn Street around 10 p.m.

By luck, she turned the corner and spotted a medic, who was able to render aid.

Neighbors told police at least one person fired another 13 shots from a car around the corner on Farson Street.

So far, there have been no arrests.

The woman is expected to survive.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker