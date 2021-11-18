deadly shooting

19-year-old killed in shootout inside West Philadelphia corner store

A 20-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
By
19-year-old killed in shootout inside West Philly corner store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shootout inside a West Philadelphia corner store left one young man dead and another injured, police say.

It happened on the unit block of North 56th Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest and found inside the store. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Around the corner from the store, police discovered a 20-year-old male victim.

Authorities say he was shot twice in the chest and was able to run from the scene before collapsing on the sidewalk.

He is in critical condition at the hospital, but is expected to survive.

There is no word on what sparked the gunfight.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says a weapon was recovered under the 19-year-old victim.

Five spent shell casings were found inside the store, five others were located outside.

"It may have been a shootout right inside the doorway of this variety store," Small said.

Police say there were several other customers and at least one employee inside the store at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

Police are looking at surveillance video from inside the store to help in their investigation.

According to Philadelphia Police Department's Crime Stat report, there have been 488 homicides this year.
