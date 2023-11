A large water main break was reported near 62nd Street and Woodbrine Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Water main break in West Philadelphia's Wynnefield floods roads, leaves some residents without water

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some residents in West Philadelphia's Wynnefield section may wake up to no water Wednesday morning after a water main break in the community.

A large water main break near 62nd Street and Woodbrine Avenue has flooded some roads.

Some residents in the Overbrook Farm, Overbrook, Belmont village neighborhoods are reporting no water service.

Action News has been told that the water service department is responding.