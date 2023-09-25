Local WGA and SAG-AFTRA members react to tentative deal to end Hollywood Writer's strike

Local WGA and SAG-AFTRA members react to new Writer's Guild of America deal ending 146-day Hollywood Writer's strike

Writers Guild members still have to ratify the new deal, which could happen in the coming days.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the last 146 days, the Writers Guild of America have been striking against major Hollywood studios, demanding better pay and protections against Artificial Intelligence.

Now, with a new deal, they're writing a new script.

"It's such relief, such joy and it seems from our leadership that it's a good deal," said Shuo Zhang, member and co-captain of the WGA in Philadelphia.

Zhang says this is the second longest strike in union history, just eight days shy of the longest.

The specifics of the new three-year contract aren't clear, but Zhang says AI protections were a big component, including making sure that only humans could be credited as writers.

The big question most of us are asking now is when can we see some of our favorite shows like ABC's Abbott Elementary return to the small screen?

"The thing is, SAG is still on strike. They can't shoot until they have a deal with SAG-AFTRA, and that depends on the studios getting back to the table with SAG and giving them a fair deal," said Zhang.

"The WGA has a deal, I am thrilled to celebrate with them," said Nikki Izanec, Philly Local President SAG-AFTRA. "I hope that we're next. Everyday we are here and ready to negotiate," she said.

President Joe Biden is applauding the agreement, hailing it as a testament to the power of "collective bargaining."

